Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce is already getting messy

Very cavallari Star Kristin Cavallari just announced over the weekend that she and husband Jay Cutler were divorcing after seven years of marriage and ten years together, but things are already starting to get complicated. The couple reportedly accused each other of cheating multiple times during the marriage, but infidelity is not what caused their separation.

According to We weeklyThe reason for the divorce is that Cavallari and Cutler separated, not because someone cheated.

"The word in Nashville is that they don't love each other anymore," said one expert. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and they hit the heads a lot and neither back down. ”

Three months before announcing the separation, Cavallari admitted that the rumors surrounding Cutler and her former best friend Kelly Henderson did cause problems. She said she didn't think her husband and best friend were having an affair, but she felt Henderson was adding "fuel to the fire,quot; and using it for fame. Cavallari called the situation "heartbreaking,quot; and never expected Henderson to act the way he did.

Inside information claims that Cavallari and Cutler have been on the same side when it comes to their three children: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, but it started to seem like the couple didn't want to be. around each other.

"Kristin and Jay always seemed annoying with each other and were only on the same side when it came to their children," adds the source. "Their personal relationship became antagonistic and it was better for their entire family to divorce."

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, filed for divorce on Friday, April 24, but there were some discrepancies in their respective filings. At James uncommon The owner's filing stated that the former Chicago Bear "is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct that makes cohabitation unsafe and inappropriate."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

She applied for primary custody of the children, but he claimed to be the "available parent in the home and the primary caregiver." A second source claims that Cavallari believes she is the primary caregiver for the children, even though Cutler has been at home since he retired from the NFL in 2017.

Cutler mentioned their separation date on April 21, while Cavallari stated that the marriage had ended on April 7 when they returned from the Bahamas. In addition to primary custody, Cavallari also requests that Cutler take over the children's health insurance and other medical expenses.

Ad

Last year, said Kristin Cavallari Entertainment tonight that she and Jay Cutler had "completely changed roles,quot; since retirement and that they were trying to navigate their new normal. He added that Cutler had been great and that he couldn't "do it without him."



Post views:

3