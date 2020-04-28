Kourtney Kardashian shows off her crazy curves in new swimsuit photos

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her crazy curves in new swimsuit photos and her fans love it. It's hard to believe that the 41-year-old woman is the mother of three children, as Kris Jenner's oldest son defies aging. Lounging poolside at his Calabassas home, Kourtney wore a black bikini and showed off her toned figure and perfect abs. He rested his head against the curve of her arm and laid on his side. Kourtney has drawn a lot of attention for his figure along with his willingness to show his flaws. Although at first glance, Kourtney looks perfect, she's the first to tell her fans that, like all women, she also has stretch marks.

Kourtney went viral when he shared several photos of swimsuits where he showed his stretch marks. Although you can't see her marks on her new bikini photo, she certainly became more identifiable with many people once she showed her imperfections.

Kourtney chose the following title for his photo.

"Evolve as you like."

You can check out the bikini photo Kourtney Kardashian shared with her 90.5 million Instagram followers below.

One thing that many of the Kourtney fans have commented on is that his body looks more toned and defined than in his younger years. Although it may have more stretch marks than before, it is important that women redefine what "beauty,quot; means to them and realize that all bodies are beautiful and are always changing. The extra pounds, stretch marks and signs that a woman has lived do not reduce her value as a person, no matter what the fashion industry says.

Kourtney is the mother of three children and has dumped her body a lot. Although you have access to some of the best treatments out there, you're not afraid to show off your stretch marks, take a photo without makeup, or put your hair in curlers or a turban for the camera.

An interesting fact about the 41-year-old woman is that she does not dye her hair. Kourtney's black locks are their own natural color.

You can watch a video showing Kourtney Kardashian coming true with her viewers below.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian's willingness to show his stretch marks?

Do you think he looks amazing at 41?



