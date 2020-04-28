Kirk Frost's baby mom Jasmine Washington shares provocative photos as his wife Rasheeda Frost swims in marital happiness

Talk about turning on the heat. Jasmine Washington, who shares a child with Kirk Frost, has decided to drive her fans crazy with some sparkling photos.

While Rasheeda Frost is in isolation with Kirk and her youngest son, Karter, Jasmine cares for her son, Kannon.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star and model is not letting the crisis drag her down. Jasmine flaunted a lot of skin in a small yellow and black bikini.

She also showed off her beautiful curves in a stunning photo shoot, where she hid her modesty with her long hair down.

In a recent interview, Rasheeda said that not only did their marriage survive the affair between Kirk and his co-star Jasmine, but it strengthened their bond more than ever.

Rasheeda confessed: "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life doesn't is what they (pretend) to be on social media. I have met many people who have been through the same thing and then it becomes a testimonial. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was painful Painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

The businesswoman went on to say, "I'm going, to be honest with you, a lot of times, people who talk about it could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven't even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can't talk about the decisions I make. At the end of the day, it's my life. And I never let anyone's opinion influence me in a direction. All I did was pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes me, I don't go ahead and leave no comment. Something you're dealing with might be something I wouldn't deal with, but it's not for me to tell you what to do. "

He concluded by saying, "One of the reasons our marriage has been able to continue is because he did a 360. I went through a very deep and dark period with him, and it was not an easy thing for me. I have not always been perfect, and he Neither. We've been through a lot of different things on our side, but you're going to fight or you're going to let it go. That's just the end. We fight for ours. "

Different parties could have benefited from the scandal.



