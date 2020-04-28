Katrina Kaif flaunts her cutting skills in her latest video

The blockade has had a severe impact on all of our lives. The film industry has come to a complete halt and all production work has been suspended. But as they say, every problem has a positive side. So even though everyone is locked up at home, they are trying to make the most of the time available. Social media has seen an overload of videos in which people are seen working at home, trying out interesting recipes, and sharing books and movie recommendations.

Today, Katrina shared a video in which she has been seen enjoying a cooking session. The video begins with Katrina Kaif showing off her beautiful smile. Later, the camera moves to the cutting board where she is cutting like a pro. Look the following video.

Katrina appears to have greatly improved her cooking skills during quarantine. Recently, he also uploaded a video in which he has seen cooking in the kitchen with Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina Kaif will be seen soon in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. The movie was supposed to be released last month, but has now been postponed indefinitely.