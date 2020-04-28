Katherine Schwarzenegger hilariously calls Maria Shriver by mail

This mother-daughter exchange has fans laughing out loud.
Monday, Maria Shriver took to Instagram to share a photo of Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt. The publication showed the Once upon a time … in Hollywood stars sitting in a convertible with the following words on them: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and told them I would stay home."
In the caption, Shriver explained that her friend, Nadine, had sent him the email and asked him what he would do in this hypothetical situation.
"I mean, come on, do you have to ask?" the 64-year-old presenter wrote. "It would go as fast as it could! You? #StayHomeStaySafe."
It wasn't long before Katherine Schwarzenegger reacted to his mother's post.
"My gosh," Shriver's 30-year-old daughter replied.
Several followers also enjoyed Schwarzenegger's response.
"I often tell my children that it is the job of parents to embarrass their children LOL!" A fan wrote.
"I can hear my daughter say that," added another.
Even Shriver seemed amused by the comment.
"Now you know what to give me for Mother's Day!" she teased.
It has certainly been an exciting time for the famous family.
Nathan Congleton for Getty Images
Last week, fans found out that Schwarzenegger is expecting a child with Chris Pratt. The happy news came less than a year after the author and actor were married at a California wedding.
"They are completely excited to start a family," a source recently told E! News. "Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time."
While this is the couple's first child, the 40-year-old man Guardians of the Galaxy Star is also the proud father of a son named Jack, whom he shares with his ex Anna Faris.
It seems that Shriver is also very excited about Schwarzenegger and Pratt.
"Katherine shared the news with her family from the beginning. She tells her mother everything and couldn't wait," the source continued. "Maria is especially excited by the news and cannot wait to be a grandmother. She loves Chris and knows that Katherine will be a natural mother."
