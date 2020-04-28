Kate Hudson tells Jimmy Fallon that she was interested in dating 20 years ago, but that she missed the opportunity

During his remote appearance in Tonight's show Monday night Kate Hudson recalled with Jimmy Fallon about Almost famous, the movie they starred in together 20 years ago. During the discussion, the couple talked about their time on set and the relationships that emerged from the film, and Hudson also revealed that their lives could have turned out very differently if Fallon had taken the opportunity to invite her out.

"What a special experience for everyone," said Hudson, who starred alongside Fallon, Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel and Anna Paquin in the semi-autobiographical Cameron Crowe film. "And then similar relationships emerged, oh, by the way, we have to discuss."

Fallon said some of the best laughs she's ever had come from being part of that movie before Hudson noticed that she and Fallon "ended up hanging out all the time."

Hudson then pulled out the video clip from a previous video. Tonight's show episode that featured Fallon playing a game with Margot Robbie where she named Hudson as the former co-star she could have dated but didn't.

Hudson said about 100 people sent the clip to her, and that she "had no idea." The mother of three added that she wished people could be in her body to see her friendship with Fallon from her perspective because Fallon gave her "no indication."

"I felt a small indication," Fallon explained. "I thought we were good together. We were good friends. We hung out all the time. "

It was at this point in the discussion that Hudson dropped a bomb and said, "Jimmy, if you really had made a move, it would have gone completely." Fallon argued that he would not have, but Hudson said, "Yes, of course!"

"I remember thinking," Why has Jimmy never made a move? "And then I realized, 'Oh, he's not interested in me like that'. I was like 'Okay, well, whatever'. And so then I met Chris ( Robinson), "Hudson said, referring to her first husband with whom she shares a 16-year-old son named Ryder.

Fallon insisted that Hudson was not telling the truth, but Hudson stated that it was absolutely true. She said she was a single girl in New York at the time, and that if Fallon had asked her out, her life trajectory could have been completely different.

After laughing at what could have been, Jimmy Fallon said things went perfectly, and Hudson agreed that everything was exactly as it was supposed to be. Fallon is married to producer Nancy Juvonen and they share two daughters: Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.

Kate Hudson and Robinson separated in 2004 and then welcomed a son named Bing with Muse leader Matt Bellamy. Hudson is currently in a relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa and they share a daughter named Rani Rose.

Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon (from home) airs during the week on NBC.



