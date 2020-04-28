Kate Hudson said she would have dated Jimmy Fallon in the 2000s, but never made a move.

"If you really had made a move, I would have totally gone there!"
This story begins in 2000, when Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon appeared in the classic movie, Almost famous.
Here's a really amazing photo of them together at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards as proof:
Anyway, the next thing you should know in this story is that when Margot Robbie appeared in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon In 2018 Jimmy answered the question, "Do you have a co-star that you thought you might have dated but didn't?"
Now you have all the context you need, which brings us to the night before, when Kate appeared in Jimmy's version of her home show.
Kate and Jimmy began to remember their time working on the movie, and then Kate says:
Kate explains: "I wish hundreds of people would send me that clip,quot;:
And then Jimmy says, "I thought we were good together. We were good friends. We went out all the time," and Kate's face says it all:
And then Kate revealed the truth after 20 years:
And although the two recognize that everything could have been VERY different …
… obviously they know that things worked better:
But surely it was fun to walk down the memory lane! Okay, now let's take a look at this photo one more time just in case:
