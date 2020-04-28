Kate Hudson said she would have dated Jimmy Fallon in the 2000s, but never made a move.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
"If you really had made a move, I would have totally gone there!"

This story begins in 2000, when Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon appeared in the classic movie, Almost famous.

Columbia Pictures

Kate played the lead role in Penny Lane, and Jimmy played Dennis Hope, the band's manager in the movie.

Here's a really amazing photo of them together at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards as proof:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Hair! The hole stain! I'm obsessed.

Anyway, the next thing you should know in this story is that when Margot Robbie appeared in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon In 2018 Jimmy answered the question, "Do you have a co-star that you thought you might have dated but didn't?"

YouTube / Via youtube.com

"I thought for a second – we went out and we were friends – I thought, maybe you know, maybe it could be something," Jimmy explained, before jumping into a story about how she missed her chance because Kate started dating her eventual husband (and now , ex-husband) – Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes.

Now you have all the context you need, which brings us to the night before, when Kate appeared in Jimmy's version of her home show.

Kate and Jimmy began to remember their time working on the movie, and then Kate says:

And then Jimmy does this, because he knows what will come next …

Kate explains: "I wish hundreds of people would send me that clip,quot;:

And then Jimmy says, "I thought we were good together. We were good friends. We went out all the time," and Kate's face says it all:

And then Kate revealed the truth after 20 years:

NBC / Via youtube.com

And Jimmy says, "No, you wouldn't," and Kate continued, "I remember thinking," Why did Jimmy never move? "And then I realized, 'Oh, I don't like him like that.' I was like, 'Okay, well, whatever.' And then I met Chris."

And although the two recognize that everything could have been VERY different …

… obviously they know that things worked better:

NBC / Via youtube.com

Jimmy, of course, is married to Nancy Juvonen and has two daughters, and Kate is currently dating Danny Fukijawa and has three children of her own.

But surely it was fun to walk down the memory lane! Okay, now let's take a look at this photo one more time just in case:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

