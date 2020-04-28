Karlovy Vary cancels July festival due to coronavirus – Up News Info

The popular Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the latest summer event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55th edition of the Czech event was to be held from July 3 to 11. The festival said the cancellation was necessary "in view of the Czech government's ongoing coronavirus measures and the complicated world situation."

The festival promised "to offer a sample of the festival in selected movie theaters across the country and the days of the KVIFF Eastern Promise Industry online."

The Czech government will facilitate the country's strict closure on June 8 and, according to festival organizers, theaters from then on will be able to screen films for up to 50 viewers. KV plans to tour some of its festival selections across the country in early July.

In early July, the festival will also bring its industry-focused mini-market online for projects in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa. KV is one of the associated festivals of the YouTube initiative We Are One: A Global Film Festival, announced yesterday.

"We firmly believe that watching a movie with other people in a theater is a powerful and irreplaceable experience," said Jiří Bartoška, ​​President of Karlovy Vary IFF. “And because the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is one of the most important cultural events in the Czech Republic, we have decided that holding an alternative version would run counter to the festival's main mission: to bring together audiences, filmmakers and people from different fields. of life to collectively enjoy movies. "

The festival added that it would hold the 55th edition next year between July 2 and 10, 2021.

Locarno, Venice, Toronto, Telluride, San Sebastian, Zurich, New York, Tokyo and London are among the top festivals to come this year, but questions remain about their physical viability given the difficult circumstances. Cannes, Tribeca, SXSW and KV are among the main events that have been removed from the calendar so far.