Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will perform two duties, taking on two roles in the satirical science fiction thriller Double from director Riley Stearns (The art of self defense) Gillan stars alongside Emmy winner Breaking Bad alum and Westworld co-star Aaron Paul, Beulah KoaleHawaii Five-O) and Martha Kelly (Marriage story) with an appearance by Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland: double tap)

Written by Stearns, the photo follows a woman (Gillan) who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss to friends and family. When he miraculously recovers, his attempts to dismantle his clone fail and lead to a court-ordered duel to the death.

Stearns is producing the project in conjunction with XYZ Films, which is also in charge of global sales and co-presents to the US. USA With CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group. Production is scheduled for later this summer.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Gillan is represented by UTA, Troika, and attorney Darren Trattner; Paul for UTA and Viewpoint; Eisenberg for CAA, Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson, and Viewpoint; Koale for CAA and Red11 Management; Kelly for UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Stearns for CAA and Grandview.