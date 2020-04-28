Home Entertainment Karan Johar's children have already had enough videos from their social networks

During the blockade, social media has become virtually the only means through which people have remained connected. Bollywood stars also constantly share photos and videos of what they are doing while locked up in their homes. One "popular series,quot; on social media that has gained immense popularity in recent weeks is Karan Johar's block with the Johars.

However, this time it seems that Karan's children, Roohi and Yash, are upset with their father constantly shooting them for their Instagram feed. In the fun video shared by Karan Johar, we see Yash yelling at his father and saying, "Don't take my video, I'm sick of it." Roohi later appears in the video along with a travel bag in hand. When Karan asks her daughter about where she is going, she replies, "I'm leaving this house … I'm going to Peppa's house."

Karan Johar's dream project, Takht, was set to begin this month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has stopped. The masterpiece features a star-studded cast that delights Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

