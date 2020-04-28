Kanye West buys his childhood home in Chicago for $ 225,000 with plans to completely renovate it

A few days after Forbes announced that he is a billionaire (a 3.3 billionaire to be exact) Kanye West is deciding to put his money to very sentimental use. According to recent reports, Kanye has bought his childhood home for just under $ 250K, and plans to do a complete renovation of the South Chicago property.

Kanye West owns multiple real estate properties, but his latest purchase is probably the most significant. @WGNNews reports that Kanye officially bought his childhood home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood for $ 250,000 and hopes to spend another $ 60,000 on property repairs to completely renovate it.

Donda West, Kanye's late mother, originally bought the house in the 1980s and sold it in 2004, just a few years before her untimely death. You may recall that after that a foreclosure was executed and Kanye's old friend / collaborator Rhymefest bought it in hopes of turning it into a base in honor of Donda, but after he and Ye had a very public fall, those plans failed. The two finally fixed things, but Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian decided to give their childhood home the proper treatment it deserved to honor their mother.

As of now, Kanye's exact plans for the house have not been released to the public, but his foundation, Donda’s House, will likely play a role in his final vision to buy his old home.

Since she passed away in 2007, Kanye has repeatedly stated the various ways in which she plans to honor her mother through her own work and the values ​​and lessons instilled in her throughout her career as an educator.

