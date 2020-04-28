Kanika Kapoor will donate her plasma for COVID 19 treatment

Singer Kanika Kapoor expressed her desire to donate plasma for coronavirus treatment to doctors at KGMU (King George Medical University) in Lucknow. She has given her blood sample for analysis at King George's Medical University. If all goes well, she will be called to donate her plasma.

Kanika had tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 20. The singer was criticized for her negligent behavior and endangering other lives after returning from abroad. Now the singer is negative crown and stays at home with her family in Lucknow.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure for patients with COVID-19. In this treatment, plasma (a blood component) from a COVID-19-cured patient is transfused into a seriously ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to fight the virus. This immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma.