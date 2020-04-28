Kandi Burruss on the showdown with Nene Fuga at the 'RHOA' meeting: She's probably not going to talk to me for a minute!

Kandi Burruss has made it clear that she and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes did this during the upcoming reunion show, and says it was so bad that Nene couldn't speak to her for a minute.

"Well for me it was aggressive. I would say he is aggressive because I mean the arguments were going crazy sometimes that Andy is trying to stop us and he can't because we are not in the room with him, "he told Up News Info after telling them that he hated Reunions.

