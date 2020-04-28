Kandi Burruss' latest video, "Coronaman,quot; sparked a massive debate among fans – Watch it here.

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account that managed to impress some fans a lot. The video also sparked a lot of debate among fans in the comments.

Check out this really interesting trailer that he shared on his social media account:

Man Coronaman: Stay home! This was so silly! @bhuntleyfilms did a great job with this message to #StayHome! #StayHomeGeorgia's Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: Me I love this! And they notice that the things that open up are all the things that black people do. AWAKE! PAY ATTENTION! & # 39;

One commenter posted: ‘Another celebrity who advocates for people to remain hungry, unemployed, and poor. So sad that you are promoting living in fear. If you want to stay home, do it. You have the luxury of not hunting your kids for the next meal without receiving a paycheck. Asking others to continue falling into poverty is crazy. "

Someone else said, "All of these places that are reopening to blacks are not the only ones that are going to these places where whites are going to hair salons and nail shops, tattoo parlors and hair salons, so Hispanics are not just the blacks! "

One of the Kandi fans wrote, "This must definitely become a real movie," and someone else said, "Lmao, I had to Google who the governor of Georgia is to find out what that woman was spelling."

Another commenter posted: ‘I want to see the movie! The trailer was not enough! #stayhome #staywoke! "Well done!" And someone else wrote, "Wow! You definitely need to get this out! Amazing! This will keep people awake."

A follower wrote: ‘This shit is DOPE! Like a damn horror movie and I DON'T like the horror movie. #Stayhome, "as one of Kandi's fans helps:" This was super dumb! HOWEVER, they were not practicing the social distancing requirements in some of these scenes. IJS. Creative. But be careful!

Ad

What do you think of the video?



Post views:

0 0