Just For Laughs Group Selects Disney Vet as Director of Content Revenue – Up News Info

Marina Di Pancrazio, whose background includes a 12-year stint as a Disney executive, has joined the Just for Laughs group as director of content revenue.

In his new role, he will oversee the global content business, including the Montreal-based firm's LA development office, which is headed by Spencer Griffin. She will report to CEO Charles Décarie.

Marina Di Pancrazio



Di Pancrazio has more than 20 years of experience in content strategy. In her most recent position at Disney, she was the director of Disney's property sales service, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, the Academy Awards, ABC, and Freeform. Before that, she was an executive at Disney Channels Worldwide for Canada. Before joining Disney, Marina was the original programming executive on The Movie Network.

Di Pancrazio's mission, according to the announcement of his appointment, will be to build "the world's largest comedy studio" through partnerships with producers, broadcast platforms and broadcasters. She will guide the production and sales of 100 hours of new unscripted and unscripted television content per year, and expand the company's library and filmed content business in North America and the world. While JFL has a long-established festival and live touring comedy business, more recently it has focused on digital and television.

“Marina is a widely respected media executive with an amazing ability to spot opportunities and build successful strategic partnerships. Our growth depends on our being agile and doing business differently than has been the norm. Her ingenuity and expertise in monetizing content in traditional and non-traditional ways make her the perfect candidate to meet our aggressive content expansion goals, "Décarie said.

Di Pancrazio said comedy is "everyone comes to in difficult times. What convinced me in this position was the affinity and power of the audience behind the brand combined with the unmatched reputation and ability of the JFL Comedy Festival to discover new comedians. Comedy dominates. Just for Laughs TV content not only sells worldwide and in 237 countries, but the brand's online audience continues to grow. "

The brand's 3 billion annual views on YouTube, where its channel has nearly 10 million subscribers, give it "crazy and enviable numbers," he added, highlighting "the brand's appeal and the opportunities it can bring to take advantage of these numbers. "