Julian Gant Joins Fox Comedy Series 'Call Me Kat' Starring Mayim Bialik – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Gant (Superior Donuts) is established as a regular series against Mayim Bialik in Call me kat (fka Carla), the comedy of direct series from various network cameras, from Big Bang Theory Alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. Gant also joins Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson in the project based on the BBC series by Miranda Hart. Miranda Further, Saturday night live Alumnus Beth McCarthy-Miller has been chosen to executive direct and produce.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call me kat It focuses on Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who fights everyday against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to demonstrate that you CANNOT have everything you want, and still be happy. That is why he spent his life savings to open a Cat Cafe in Louisville, KY.

Gant will play Carter, who runs a piano bar, The Middle C, in a trendy Louisville area. Recently divorced, he is navigating life as a single parent, complaining every step of the way.

Hunt is an executive producer with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios, Hart and McCarthy-Miller. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That's wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Gant's recent credits include CBS & # 39; Top donuts and a recurring role on NBC Good girls. He is also a principal member of the company at The Groundlings Theater. He is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.