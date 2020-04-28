Jordyn Woods is also flexing it for the gram after her former best friend Kylie Jenner does the same thing: check out Jordy's best assets on display!

Earlier today, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie were filmed twerking and Stassie shared the clips on their social media. While many haters had something to say about this, there were also many fans who praised these beautiful ladies.

Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods has also been flexing on the gram these days, and she's been sharing a gorgeous curvy beach body.

He just released some new photos showing off his best online assets and fans just can't get enough of it. Check out the photos below.

Many fans praised Jordyn's natural body, while other enemies obviously said that she also bought her body just like Kylie.

A follower posted, "I don't blame Tristian Thompson," and one person said, "I mean, it's nothing we haven't seen."

Someone else answered Jordyn's post title and wrote, "Who would want to keep their distance from you is the real question?"

Another follower said, "@jordynwoods Where did you get your swimsuit from?!?" And someone else wrote: "Go to Jordyn, your body is not bought, let it sink."

There have been several rumors that Jordyn also did something to his body. Some enemies even said that Kylie paid for Jordyn's plastic surgeries while they were still best friends, but of course such rumors were never proven.

Not long ago, Popular Superstars online magazine reported the following: "According to one of the best plastic surgeons in Hollywood, Jordyn has undergone a,quot; nose job, face and lip filler, botox, skin rejuvenation, eyebrow lift, and has also had a full tooth gap.

Jordyn has spent a lot of time at home and has also been sharing photos with her mother and sister. When people see her sister, they are scared because she looks a lot like Jordyn.



