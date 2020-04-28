Joe Jonas reveals his plan for his and Sophie Turner's first anniversary

It's only human to Joe Jonas want to go all out for him and Sophie TurnerFirst wedding anniversary.
In the Monday episode at The Late Late Show, the Jonas brothers The singer revealed that he is working on something big to celebrate the anniversary of his surprise nuptials in Las Vegas.
"I think we would have returned to Las Vegas," he said to the host. James Corden, which implies that the celebrations of the future parents had changed due to the pandemic. "So if you can keep a secret, I would say you could try recreating Las Vegas in our house." As for how Joe will lead Sin City to his humble abode, he continued: "I have an established DJ. We could do a nightclub."
I liked where the "Sucker,quot; singer was going with his plan, James chimed in, "You could dress like Elvis (Presley), "to which Joe replied," Now you're talking. "After the Cats Joe suggested they have a Zoom call with the Elvis impersonator who officiated his first wedding, Joe joked, "This time, I'll make sure you sign an N.D.A."
As fans will remember, Joe and Sophie were married on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards. After receiving a romantic serenade from other BBMA attendees Dan + Shay, the singer of "Only Human,quot; and the game of Thrones alum exchanged their vows and put on Ring Pops instead of wedding bands.
The impromptu ceremony was meant to stay off the radar, but DiploLive coverage of the event on social media ruined his plans. A month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in the south of France.
Still on the subject of his wife catching up with James, Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every milestone in the relationship when they were dating.
"We used to be the couple that we would celebrate every few days," he explained. "So, it would be as if we had been dating for a week, we would have a party or a big dinner. We have been dating for a month … and we were that nauseating couple," he added, "Now, I think we have relaxed a lot."
%MINIFYHTML2066042f2fec08c7b8d3f49f94e90ed015%