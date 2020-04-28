Joe Jonas reveals his plan for his and Sophie Turner's first anniversary

It's only human to Joe Jonas want to go all out for him and Sophie TurnerFirst wedding anniversary.

In the Monday episode at The Late Late Show, the Jonas brothers The singer revealed that he is working on something big to celebrate the anniversary of his surprise nuptials in Las Vegas.

"I think we would have returned to Las Vegas," he said to the host. James Corden, which implies that the celebrations of the future parents had changed due to the pandemic. "So if you can keep a secret, I would say you could try recreating Las Vegas in our house." As for how Joe will lead Sin City to his humble abode, he continued: "I have an established DJ. We could do a nightclub."

I liked where the "Sucker,quot; singer was going with his plan, James chimed in, "You could dress like Elvis (Presley), "to which Joe replied," Now you're talking. "After the Cats Joe suggested they have a Zoom call with the Elvis impersonator who officiated his first wedding, Joe joked, "This time, I'll make sure you sign an N.D.A."