Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise a nurse

This health hero has just received an unforgettable musical surprise: a personal serenade by Foo Fighters& # 39; Dave Grohl.
On Monday night, Jimmy KimmelHe returned to the home edition of his nightly program, during which he honored emergency and trauma nurse TJ Riley, who has been working at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Riley was also the first to contract the virus from his coworkers, 60 percent of whom have also battled the disease. Riley's husband and parents also had coronaviruses, although fortunately they have all recovered.
"We all got through it without a problem," Riley confirmed to Kimmel.
In honor of Riley's work, Kimmel and his team did some research on Riley and surprised him with Grohl, an artist he loves, as evidenced by his enthusiastic reaction.
"Oh s – t! Dave! I'm a big fan! Big fan!" Riley told him. "I'm going a little crazy now. I feel like I'm having a coronavirus dream. This is crazy."
In addition to the surprise, Riley received $ 10,000 from Life Is Good, as well as gift packages for her department nurses. As a grand finale, Grohl picked up a guitar and performed his beloved song, "Everlong."
"TJ, thank you so much for all you have done for so many people; Grohl said he is very grateful." And, Jimmy, thank you for honoring such brilliant people for doing the right thing. "
