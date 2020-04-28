JetBlue will become the first major airline in the US. USA In requiring passengers to wear face covers

Roommates, as the CDC sets new guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, many companies are making the switch to require customers to wear some form of face covering. And while airlines have been requiring employees to do so, JetBlue will become the first major airline to implement those guidelines for passengers.

According to CNN, JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face cover of their choice during the trip that begins on May 4. Passengers should not only cover their faces while on board aircraft, but also at the airport.

"Wearing a face mask is not about protecting yourself, it is about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. This is the new flight tag. On board, the cabin air circulates well and is cleaned through filters every few minutes, but this is a shared space where we must be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines at the airport as well. "

The new policy comes just after the airline began requiring all crew members to cover their faces while working. American Airlines also announced that its flight attendants will be required to wear face masks during each flight beginning May 1.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Are you taking flights with these new policies, Roomies?