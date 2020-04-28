JetBlue Becomes the First US Airline to Require Masks for Passengers – Up News Info Los Angeles

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

– JetBlue has become the first major US airline. USA In requiring passengers to wear masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline announced that starting May 4, all passengers will be required to wear face covers while on board JetBlue flights.

The airline already requires its flight attendants to use them.

Passengers must cover their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, flight and disembarkation.

Meanwhile, American Airlines reported Monday that next month it will begin handing out masks and disinfecting wipes to passengers.

All flight attendants will be required to wear masks beginning May 1. However, passengers will not be required to use them.

With so few fliers due to global requests to stay home, social distance on planes has become easier for passengers. Los Angeles International Airport, the second largest airport in the country, has seen its traffic decrease by 90 percent.