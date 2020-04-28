JetBlue announced a new flight tag starting next month

%MINIFYHTMLdcdd54d4ff7f2b86451dc7d9f5d6f5b312%

Traveling on JetBlue will be a little different next month.

All JetBlue passengers are required to wear face covers due to the coronavirus pandemic that begins May 4, the airline announced Monday. JetBlue is the largest airline at Logan International Airport.

"Wearing a face mask is not about protecting yourself, it is about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, in a press release. “This is the new flight tag. On board, the cabin air circulates well and is cleaned through filters every few minutes, but this is a shared space where we must be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines at the airport as well. "

The new policy requires passengers to wear a face that covers their nose and mouth throughout the trip, including during check-in, boarding and disembarking, according to the airline. Passengers will be notified of the requirement by email before the trip and again at the airport through announcements and signage. Young children who cannot keep the covers on their faces are exempt from the requirement.

Suitable face liners are made of fabric that fits snugly over the side of the face, are secured with loops or ear hooks, include multiple layers of fabric, and allow unrestricted breathing, according to the CDC, the airline wrote, noting that Surgical and N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

The airline industry has been hit hard by the public health crisis. According to the airline, JetBlue's daily departures at Logan Airport have dropped from 165 in April 2019 to 28 this month.

Earlier this month, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes wrote in a letter to the company's 23,000 crew members that worrying about preserving jobs at the airline "keeps him up at night."

