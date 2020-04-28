Jay Z is using copyright strikes to remove fake audio of himself from YouTube

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z has become an unlikely source of inspiration within the budding community of artificial intelligence-driven spoofing, known colloquially as deepfakes, and the rap icon's record label has taken notice and issued copyright attacks to shut down part of it.

Not that Jay-Z is defamed without her consent, as most fakes tend to stick the heads of female celebrities and other women on the bodies of adult movie actresses. Rather, this is the world of deep job-safe audio counterfeits that dabble primarily in parody, as well as showing the impressive technical sophistication that the field has produced in just a few short years.

Roc Nation has launched attacks on some deep Jay-Z audio fakes

In a fascinating deep dive from XOXO festival co-founder Andy Baio on his website Waxy, Baio discusses AI-powered Jay-Z impersonations on YouTube, specifically a creator who uses Jay-Z's iconic voice and hip-hop flow to rhyme classics like the "To Be or Not to Be,quot; soliloquy by William Shakespeare Village and Billy Joel's "We Don't Start the Fire,quot;.

In a bizarre turn of events, Roc Nation LLC, Jay-Z's full-service entertainment agency, filed copyright strikes against YouTube's charges of the aforementioned deep fakes. The ads specifically quote AI, with Roc Nation writing, "this content illegally uses an AI to impersonate our customer's voice," according to Baio's conversations with the creator, who remains anonymous and follows the voice synthesizer. online. The channel itself has nearly 40,000 subscribers, and many of its videos have accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.

Interestingly, Jay-Z's fake videos featuring the rapper's synthetic voice rhyming the Book of Genesis and the infamous Navy Seal copypasta meme remain on YouTube. But it cannot be attributed to those that are free to use; "We Didn't Start the Fire,quot; is, of course, copyrighted, but Shakespeare's works are in the public domain.

All Voice Synethesis videos are created by feeding Google's open source Tacotron 2 text-to-speech model with Jay-Z songs and lyrics and the synthetic voice that reads the prewritten text. The situation raises fascinating questions about what exactly is being broken here if the synthetic voice simply produces original content using the image of a celebrity. For a deeper look at the copyright issues at stake here, I strongly suggest that you read Baio's full review because he delves into the more detailed details of fair use and why Jay-Z's claims may not be valid in the courts.

"It seems reasonable to assume that a model and audio generated from copyrighted audio recordings would be considered derivative works. But is it a copyright infringement? Like practically everything in the world of copyright, it depends on how it was used and for what purpose, "explains Baio. He uses an example from a record producer with Jay-Z in a new single without his permission as an obvious legal violation before arguing why vocal synthesis is probably correct here.

Deepfakes stands on shady legal ground. Some US states USA Like California, they have banned political candidates from spreading deep fakes to try to influence an election, while Virginia last year expanded its revenge porn laws to cover computer-generated images and videos. Several social platforms, including Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter, have deep book bans that cover a wide variety of content, in most cases to ban misleading or manipulated videos or audio designed to cause harm.

"As far as I know, this was the first time YouTube deleted a video for impersonating a voice using AI."

But none of these bans seem to encompass harmless entertainment, which the Voice Synthesis videos seem to include. “I was quite surprised to receive the dismantling order. As far as I know, this was the first time YouTube deleted a video for posing as a voice using AI, "the account creator tells Baio in an interview, which he should definitely read on his website." I've been posting these types of videos for months and I have not removed any other videos for this reason. There are also several other channels that make voice synthesis videos similar to mine, and I am not aware that any of them have removed videos for this reason. "

Speech synthesis has a point; AI-powered voice spoofing is all over the Internet, especially YouTube. It's just that, in this particular case, a well-known celebrity realized when he became the subject and took an action that may have some far-reaching consequences if it becomes standard practice to moderate these kinds of deep forgeries in the future.

“I am not a lawyer and I have not studied intellectual property law, but logically I do not understand why imitating the voice of a celebrity using an AI model should be treated differently from someone who naturally makes an (extremely accurate) impression of the voice of that celebrity, "argues the voice synthesis.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Roc Nation does not list phone numbers or email addresses on its website to contact the company or its label affiliate.