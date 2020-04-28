"It's a marathon,quot;: U of M Dr. Osterholm says we are only in the early stages of the COVID-19 fight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A leading disease expert from the University of Minnesota says we are only at the beginning of the fight against COVID-19.

"We have to stop preparing for this like a sprint and we have to start preparing for it like a marathon," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the U of M at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Dr. Osterholm said that people should wait at least 16-18 months to try to stop the spread of the virus.

He says that previous pandemics of similar viruses lasted two to three years. Dr. Osterholm estimates that only about 5% or even less of Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19.

"For us to achieve herd immunity, it will take at least 60-70% of people to become infected with COVID-19."

Dr. Osterholm says getting rid of social alienation and exposing people to the virus all at once to achieve herd immunity more quickly would cause hundreds of thousands of deaths and the healthcare system would be overwhelmed.

Dr. Osterholm says the key to reopening the economy could be finding out who is least at risk for serious complications from the virus and allowing them to return to society.

"(People) who are younger or otherwise healthy, and for a moment I am not suggesting that those people will not be at risk for serious illness or death, but the risk will be much lower," Dr. Osterholm said.

Dr. Osterholm says he hopes there will be a vaccine long before 60-70% of the community becomes infected with COVID-19.