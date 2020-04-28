Israelis and Palestinians remember those killed, only at home or online en masse

JERUSALEM – Civil defense sirens sounded at 8 p.m. to mark the start of the solemn celebration of Memorial Day in Israel, but unlike ordinary years, when the moment is marked by a sudden interruption of traffic and an abrupt calm of nightlife, the memory of Monday night Night of fallen soldiers or victims of terrorism came with most of the country is already closed.
At the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke to a small gang of socially estranged troops and officials and tried to comfort Israelis who were mourning alone, at home, rather than being "wrapped in the embrace of those who love them. "
Memorial gatherings on Memorial Day are a binding ritual in a country where wars and conflicts have affected nearly everyone, but Israel's cemeteries were ordered to close to avoid crowds and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Every Israeli home will be a memorial this year," Rivlin said, adding: "We will embrace you, dear families, from afar, our hearts to yours."
However, the coronavirus was a blessing for an alternative ceremony that for 15 years has brought grieving families from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict together.
With Israelis in a study in Tel Aviv and Palestinians speaking from Ramallah in the West Bank, the The live-streamed event reached its largest audience yet, according to organizers: At least 170,000 people watched worldwide on more than 60 different online channels like YouTube and Facebook. A single Arabic page had 20,000 viewers, a Hebrew 22,000. By contrast, last year's event in Tel Aviv drew 10,000 attendees and 20,000 online.
John Lyndon, director of the Middle East Peace Alliance, called it the largest joint Israeli-Palestinian event in history.
Later, group sessions on Zoom, the video conferencing app, allowed people to ask questions of Israelis and Palestinians who have suffered losses over the years, although at least one intruder hijacked the chat feature of one of those sessions, profanely denouncing the participants as "terrorists,quot;. and forcing it to close.
Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations envoy to the Middle East, praised the participants in the alternative ceremony for continuing despite the pandemic. "We have seen cooperation, we have seen confrontations, but what we really need to see is that Palestinians and Israelis unite," he said in a recorded speech. "Not only to fight the virus, but to fight for peace. And fighting for peace may be even more difficult. ”
The list of speakers at the joint ceremony, which was sponsored by Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle Families Forum, two Israeli-Palestinian organizations – participants from the Gaza Strip were missing. Members of the Gaza Youth Committee, an activist group featured at last year's ceremony, were recently arrested by Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, for holding a Zoom meeting with pro-peace Israelis.
More than 90 minutes Monday night, poems and songs in Hebrew and Arabic punctuated sincere testimonies from people like Hagai Yoel, an Israeli whose older brother was killed in 2002 on a military rescue mission in Jenin in the West Bank, and who said that She couldn't bear to imagine her own 13-year-old son in uniform when he turned 18.
"I know that in order to resolve a conflict, both sides must give up something, because if I take it all, the other side will remain frustrated and desperate, "Yoel said. "Such a situation will condemn us to perpetual war."
"I want to convey to Israeli society and the entire world a message born from my bleeding wound," said al-Rabi. “We all lose victims of this conflict. It does not distinguish soldiers and civilians, women and men, children and adults. Or those who participate and the spectators. This conflict is man-made. And humans can finish it. "