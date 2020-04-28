Isiah Thomas meat with Michael Jordan in a Bulls jersey

Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; covered a lot of ground about the Bulls, but most of the focus was on the various Chicago-Detroit series of the late 1980s. The teams' meeting in 1991 in the Finals of the Eastern Conference saw Detroit come off three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, with two consecutive titles, before the Bulls swept them away and began their own dynasty.

That rivalry was exemplified in the documentary at several key moments between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. They were both key players for their respective teams, and the most important moment was that the Pistons left the field without shaking hands after the Chicago sweep. Thomas tried to explain and rationalize the movement in the documentary, but Jordan had none of that.

"You can show me what you want. There is no way to convince me it was not a,quot; hole, "Jordan said.

So the two of them won't be on friendly terms any time soon. But apparently, the real meat started long before I set foot on the court. According to former Pistons player John Salley, Thomas 'problem with Jordan started when Thomas' nephew, who is from Chicago, was wearing a Michael Jordan Bulls shirt around him:

John Salley says Isiah Thomas / Michael Jordan's flesh started when Isiah returned to his hometown of Chicago and saw his nephew in a Michael Jordan shirt (🎥 VladTV) pic.twitter.com/IISL5V7laS – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 27, 2020

"Isiah is going home and his nephew is wearing a Bulls jersey, a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey. He said, "What are you doing?" We are in Chicago. That's my team. "He's his nephew. I really didn't understand that the great Isiah Thomas plays for Detroit, we didn't use it. We put this on. 'But I'm from Chicago. I'm down with the Bull movement. Isiah was mad at that. No to Michael, personally. In his brain, "Every time I play against this guy, I'm going to try to leave so that my nephew sees that this is the shirt you should wear." Never with Michael. "

This whole fight started again … a T-shirt?

It does not matter that these were two of the best players and teams of the time. It all comes down to a good old-fashioned family rivalry.

Family: You cannot live with them, you cannot play against your best rival without your nephew wearing his shirt.