Irrfan Khan is hospitalized in Mumbai

Irrfan Khan was reportedly admitted to a suburban hospital because the actor's health suddenly deteriorated. He is reportedly in the ICU. In 2018, actor Hindi Medium was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He traveled abroad for treatment. Later, he shot Angrezi Medium, which hit the screens before the shutdown.

Irrfan Khan had expressed his thoughts in an emotional note on the fight against cancer saying: "He had been in a different game, he was traveling on a fast train journey, he had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, he was fully involved in them. " And suddenly someone touches my shoulder and I turn to see. It is the TC: ‘Your destination is yet to come. Please get off!

The actor recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away in Rajasthan. Irrfan paid his last respects via video call, as he was unable to travel due to the blockage.