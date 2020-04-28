IPhone SE can't expand lock screen notifications with Haptic Touch

It was learned that the new iPhone SE, which started shipping last Friday, has a curious feature that is missing: unlike any other modern iPhone, it cannot display rich content on the lock screen or notification tone with a long press "Haptic Touch,quot;. MacRumors noted the omission, and The edge he has confirmed it on his own device.

You can still see the rich content, such as larger images or buttons to archive emails without opening the app, sliding the lock screen notifications to the left and tapping "View,quot;, so the functionality doesn't seem to have disappeared by full. Haptic Touch also works on notifications that appear at the top of the screen with the phone unlocked.

Inconsistent behavior is certainly an unusual point of differentiation from other iPhones, not to mention an inconvenient one if you were used to the Haptic Touch method. It seems unlikely that there is any technical reason, but TechCrunchIt's Matthew Panzarino reports the setting is not an error and is "working as intended,quot;.

Haptic Touch or 3D Touch long presses have been a way to expand iPhone notifications since the iPhone 6S came out in 2015. The iPhone SE's predecessor, the iPhone 8, had 3D Touch on board, but currently no iPhone includes that. characteristic ; It's a bit surprising that the iPhone SE's Haptic Touch works differently than the rest of the line.