iPhone SE can't expand lock screen notifications, and it's not a bug – BGR

IPhone SE users have noticed that Haptic Touch does not work in lock screen notifications or within the Notification Center.

It appears that Haptic Touch is behaving as it should, so this is not an iPhone SE software bug.

There is a way to get around the limitation, and that is to use a different gesture on the incoming notifications you want to interact with.

The iPhone SE is a budget phone that is unrivaled at the moment. It's the cheapest "new iPhone,quot; you can buy, with the same powerful A13 chip you get with any of the three iPhone 11 models. The A13 is so powerful that other 2020 flagship phones will have a hard time keeping up. The $ 399 will receive new software updates for several years, far beyond what Android phones can't offer, which is why including the A13 chip in the package is so important. But no matter how amazing the iPhone SE looks, it does have some compromises and limitations. For $ 399, you get a 2014 iPhone design, complete with large top and bottom bezels, and the rear camera is still a single-lens shutter, but at least it's better than the iPhone XR's camera thanks to the same A13 chip. Also, the phone lacks the 3D touchscreen layer that was a staple of iPhones since the iPhone 6s. Haptic Touch replaced 3D Touch on all phones, even those that still have 3D Touch hardware components, and the iPhone SE did, too. But Haptic Touch has a problem on iPhone SE: it doesn't allow you to expand the lock screen notifications. And it is not a mistake.

If you touch and hold a notification within the Notification Center or on the lock screen, the notification options you would expect to display will not appear. That can be a considerable nuisance to all iPhone users who are already trained to interact with notifications that way.

Users have complained about the problem on social media, MacRumors Explain

"I received my SE yesterday and quickly realized that ‌Haptic Touch‌ does not support notifications," said one person on Reddit. "I don't see this being reported anywhere, I haven't seen a review that mentions it, no video I saw mentioned it. AHaptic Touchek works for peek and pop icons and on the home screen, but if it's on the screen Lock or Notification Center and try to tap and hold an email to file or a text to reply quickly, no luck. "

“On the (iPhone) 6S-XS 3D Touch it was the solution, with the XR and 11 series ‌Haptic Touch‌ it was the replacement, but this is the first non-3D Touch‌ phone to be released where all the ‌Haptic Touch‌ features are not fully integrated into the operating system, "added the person.

This seems like a mistake, but apparently it is not. TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino explained on Twitter that the lack of Haptic Touch for notifications is not a bug, and the feature works as Apple intended.

I have not been able to determine if there is any technical reason why or not. But it is working as planned & # 39; at present. I'm probably not an iPhone SE customer due to iPhone 11 camera stuff, but this would prevent me from buying one. – Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) April 27, 2020

"I have not been able to determine if there is any technical reason why or not. But it is currently "working as intended," he said. "I'm probably not a ‌iPhone‌ SE customer because of the ‌iPhone 11‌ camera stuff, but this would prevent me from buying one."

It's unclear why Haptic Touch isn't supposed to work on iPhone SE. But MacRumors Explain that there is a solution to the problem. You should swipe the notification to the left and touch the "View,quot; option for more options.

