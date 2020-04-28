Interconnection Sphere water fountain installed where the Confederate Monument stood for 100 years – Up News Info Detroit

– A new water feature representing compassion and equality was installed on Monday in a Montana park where a Confederate monument stood for 100 years.

The Fountain of Equity fills the empty space in Helena & # 39; s Hill Park, which left after city leaders removed a fountain commemorating Confederate soldiers in August 2017. The decision to withdraw the The source came in response to a nationwide push to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A group protested the removal, saying the source represented history more than racism. But others, including the state legislator's Native American Caucus, called for it to be cut, the Independent Registry reported.

New source of equity installed at Helena & # 39; s Hill Park https://t.co/CZ6yNEDEFk – KXLH – Helena (@KXLH) April 28, 2020

The new font, called "Interconnection Sphere," is based on a design by California artists James Dinh and Michael Stutz.

It consists of two large parts: a 4,500 pound millstone made in Maine and a four-foot stainless steel sphere made in California, engraved with words like "fairness,quot;, "respect,quot;, "generosity,quot;, "peace,quot;, " diversity "and,quot; tolerance "in English and tribal languages.

"It just goes back to celebrating how connected and interconnected we are," Ron Waterman, who chairs the Equity Fountain Project, told Up News Info affiliate KXLH.

The goal of the project was to raise $ 110,000 through private investors, the Independent Record reported in 2019. The Montana Community Foundation continues to collect donations for the project at mtcf.org.

Waterman said the city plans to hold an official opening ceremony for the fountain once restrictions related to the coronavirus emergency are lifted.

