Inside Kristin & Jay & # 39; s Tense Home Life as the divorce drama heats up

Things between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler They've gone from bad to worse in virtually no time.
It's only been days since Very cavallari The stars announced their separation, and it seems that the separated couple's plans to go their separate ways amicably is no longer an option. After the former NFL professional filed for divorce and described himself in the documents as the "primary caretaker,quot; for his three children, sources tell E! The news that the drama has only escalated because Kristin and Jay still live under the same roof in Nashville.
"Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now," explains the source. "They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate regarding the needs of the children. They have hardly spoken since the trip to the Bahamas. It is really a power struggle between the two."
Our source says Kristin was "shocked,quot; by Jay's "urgent,quot; divorce filing, adding: "I was hoping they could sort things out more amicably and got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."
Now, we are told that Kristin and Jay are preparing for a custody battle regarding Camden, 7 and Jaxon5 and his daughter Saylor, 4. Another source says that the CEO of Uncommon James is planning to fight for full custody because "he feels he can raise children in the safest environment."
For now, Kristin and Jay keep their distance. Before their official separation, which we now know took a long time to arrive, the source says they were dividing their time separately between the main house and other residences while the children stayed together.
And as for how K.Cav is dealing with the sudden turmoil in his personal life, our source says he will remain punished thanks to his loved ones.
"She is very upset about all of this and is leaning on her close friends right now and focusing on her business. Kristin's job is to keep her spirits up and she is very proud of her accomplishments, something Jay never recognized," she says. the fountain.
Catch up with every episode of Very cavallari here.
%MINIFYHTML1feb061452c3c2dda3e618e813dd906e15%