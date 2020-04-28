Inside Kristin & Jay & # 39; s Tense Home Life as the divorce drama heats up

Things between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler They've gone from bad to worse in virtually no time.

It's only been days since Very cavallari The stars announced their separation, and it seems that the separated couple's plans to go their separate ways amicably is no longer an option. After the former NFL professional filed for divorce and described himself in the documents as the "primary caretaker,quot; for his three children, sources tell E! The news that the drama has only escalated because Kristin and Jay still live under the same roof in Nashville.

"Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now," explains the source. "They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate regarding the needs of the children. They have hardly spoken since the trip to the Bahamas. It is really a power struggle between the two."

Our source says Kristin was "shocked,quot; by Jay's "urgent,quot; divorce filing, adding: "I was hoping they could sort things out more amicably and got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."