Inland Empire Couple begs for $ 4K refund on rental house after being forced to cancel wedding – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Inland Empire couple thought their wedding day would be a dream come true, but quickly turned into a nightmare when the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread cancellations.

The couple thought they had found the perfect location for their summer wedding when they clicked on the post for a beautiful estate with a saltwater pool that sleeps 22 in Murrieta.

"My entire family from the east was coming to the wedding and we thought we could all stay together in this house," said bride Nicole Hill.

Hill, a health worker, and her fiance Joseph, who works in the police, have been together for 10 years. They were best friends in high school and reserved the property for a time of year that meant something to both of them.

"Memorial Day is special to us," said Hill. "It is the time of year that we met."

But with vacation home stays currently banned, they said their reservation was canceled due to the pandemic, but the property owner declined to refund her $ 4,000 security deposit on the property.

"She reminded me of her non-refund policy," Hill said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Riverside County Reports 3,643 Cases In Total, Over 650 In Assisted Living Facilities

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Hill made the reservation through VRBO, but paid the owner through PayPal, which is why VRBO said it was unable to refund the money.

VRBO's COVID-19 policy states that it was asking property owners and managers to offer credit for a flexible date of stay within the next year. And if travelers are unwilling to accept a credit, VRBO advised partners to issue a refund of at least 50% for the canceled stay.

When Up News Info Los Angeles contacted the owner of the Murrieta property, she said in part that she did not have to offer Hill new days, "but I am a good person, and that is my policy, although she clearly says no cancellations when she booked "

The owner said Hill could reserve the space for next year and that all of his money would apply to the new dates.

"We work hard for our money," said Hill. "This was out of our control."

Hill and her fiancé said they felt it was well under the owner's control to show them a little compassion in light of the situation.

"I hope you find it in your heart to pay us back," Hill said.

Hill said that because her family also had to cancel all of their travel plans, she was unsure when the couple would be able to reunite everyone again for a wedding.