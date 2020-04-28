Incomplete rumor claims iPhone 12 could feature Touch ID and Face ID – BGR

Top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 12 models can feature both Touch ID and Face ID.

Credible reports have indicated that Apple has been investigating ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology for some time.

There are conflicting reports on whether the feature will be part of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

When Apple abandons a technology, it generally disappears forever. The 30-pin dock connector, for example, was effectively kicked to the brim at the time Apple introduced the Lightning connector. More recently, Apple abandoned 3D Touch with the introduction of the iPhone 11, and it stands to reason that we won't see it in an Apple product ever again.

Touch ID, however, has managed to stay around a bit. Although Apple largely abandoned Touch ID when it introduced the iPhone X a few years ago, the fingerprint authentication technology is alive and well and was included as part of the recently released iPhone SE.

While it's fair to assume that the iPhone SE incorporated Touch ID instead of Face ID for cost-saving measures, there have been some rumors that Touch ID might reappear as a feature in Apple's next-generation iPhone 12 line.

The Economic Daily News reports that Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max may feature Touch ID technology under the screen. The report further adds that Apple is working with BOE and Qualcomm to update the technology. Incidentally, Qualcomm has made some significant progress in the past two years, both in terms of reliability and security, in the field of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology. Recall, the feature initially made its debut on the Galaxy S10, albeit with some security compromises.

While it's true that the above rumor seems exaggerated, it's worth noting that more credible sources over the past year have issued similar reports. About six months ago for example Bloomberg He also indicated that Apple's iPhone 12 could include Face ID. and Touch identification.

Apple is considering including this on-screen touch sensor in the iPhone 2020 model if the tests are successful, the people said. Suppliers have demonstrated their ability to integrate the technology into iPhones, but the company has not yet managed to mass-produce it, said one person familiar with the development work.

And last August, Ming-Chi Kuo, who arguably has the best track record when it comes to Apple rumors, issued an investor note claiming that Apple aims to bring Touch ID and Face ID to its iPhone lineup on 2021. So, while the timelines don't match, the bottom line here is that Touch ID may eventually go back to the best Apple iPhone models in the near future.

It's also worth mentioning that Apple's Greg Joswiak last year, while praising the positive effects Touch ID has had on device security, mentioned that it is "great technology in our iPad lineup and we don't see it disappearing anytime soon."

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 will hit stores a little later than usual this year. Due to supply chain problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has delayed mass production by about a month. Despite that, Apple still plans to launch four new iPhone models later this year.

