ROUND, Mont. (AP) – Traffic got busier along Main Street, but otherwise, it was hard to say that coronavirus restrictions ended in the small town of Roundup in Montana.

That's because much of it is the usual thing in the city of 1,800 people. Non-essential stores may reopen when the statewide shutdown ended this week, but most stores in Roundup, the pharmacy, the hardware store, two small grocery stores, were essential and never closed.

A florist and a thrift store reopened Monday, apparently two of the only stores that had to close. Bars and restaurants remain closed and takeaways remain the only option until May 4, when they can open with restrictions.

Parts of the United States are beginning to lift the closings, and some of the fastest to do so have been rural states like Montana, Vermont, and Alaska. The effects of the pandemic on small cities may seem like a world away from cities struggling with overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and economies filled to the brim.

The consequences of reducing restrictions on rural communities will not be known for some time, and health officials said they will be on the lookout for a resurgence of infections.

But for now, there is little doubt in places like Roundup that it was the right thing to do after orders to stay home for weeks.

"We are not afraid of the virus. It has been more concerning for our confinements and older people who cannot go out," said Shannon Thompson, who works at the delicatessen at the IGA supermarket in Picchioni and has two children at home with school still cancelled.

Coronavirus is largely a distant threat that has hitherto touched few people here directly. Facial masks are a first, and greetings often come with a handshake.

Despite some complaints that the closure was too harsh, most people cooperated, County Commissioner Adam Carlson said.

Thompson said he practices social distancing and "we are all doing what we are supposed to do."

By contrast, in some rural areas of states where stay-at-home orders are held, local leaders have vowed to challenge. The mayor of Grants, New Mexico, with a population of 9,000 people, led a rally on Monday in which dozens urged to reopen non-essential businesses.

Only a fraction of the people in the state have been infected with COVID-19, and there is no point in keeping small businesses closed, Mayor Martin "Modey,quot; Hicks said. New Mexico has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 110 deaths.

"The governor is killing the state for a small mistake," he said before heading to the city-owned golf course, where about 20 people were playing despite a warning from state police that the facility would shut down.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older people and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In California, six rural counties with a combined total of 500,000 people asked Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday if they could begin a "careful and gradual reopening," even as counties in the San Francisco Bay area moved to extend their orders to stay home through May.

Newsom said Tuesday that for now local governments can adopt stricter measures, not more flexible, than the state's plan.

In small Alaska towns, some restaurants resumed dinner service on Friday, while shops, personal care services and other nonessential businesses reopened with limits. The rules still restrict how many people can be in one store at a time, and waiting is not allowed in classrooms.

In Vermont, people can shop at outdoor stores, and five people can work at the same outdoor workplace. Indoor manufacturing and construction can also be expanded.

Mike MacLeod, the owner of a garden center just south of the resort town of Stowe, said the phone started ringing within minutes of the governor's announcement on Friday, which loosened restrictions.

"People are entering his gardens," he said. "One of the things they can do is work in the gardens and beautify their homes."

Being remote and sparsely populated helps cities avoid infections, said Dr. Marc Mentel, president of the Montana Medical Association.

However, a rural postal code is not a magic shield and has its own downside: fewer medical resources. That can make the outbreaks difficult to contain, such as infections that spread through an assisted-living facility in recent weeks in another small Montana town, Shelby, and caused six deaths.

"No matter where you are, this is a dangerous virus," said Mentel. "The risk is low, but if something takes off in rural America, it could be devastating."

Governor Steve Bullock attributes an early blockage by reducing Montana's infection rate and helping it reopen earlier than other states.

"That's what got us to this point, more than the rural nature of our state," the Democratic governor said Monday.

Montana has one of the lowest death rates per capita in the country from the virus. The rate of confirmed infections has decreased since it peaked at 124 cases per week in late March and early April. There were 15 new cases last week, health officials said.

But not all businesses open their doors.

In Montana's capital Helena, the Lasso the Moon toy store was open, but its doors were closed. Customers had to knock to be allowed in, up to four at a time, provided they wore masks.

Owner Amy Barrett said the door is closed to give employees time to put on masks. Their caution reflected the uncertainty of many small business owners who were allowed to reopen.

"We are still not sure how open it can be," Barrett said. "I don't know how many people are going to want to enter."

Hanson reported from Helena. Associated Press writers Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont, and Russell Contreras in Grants, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that Picchioni's IGA supermarket was poorly written by Picchinoni.

