Ikon Pass adds Mt. Bachelor and Windham Mountain next ski season

Ikon Pass announced Tuesday that it has added two more mountains for the upcoming ski season: Mt. Oregon. Bachelor and Windham Mountain in New York.

This brings the total number of mountains on the pass to 43. Some of its existing mountains include Winter Park, Steamboat, Copper Mountain, and Eldora.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven days in each ski area with no blackout dates. Base Pass holders will have five days each with some dates blocked. Mountains are not included in the 4-day Session Pass.

Mount Bachelor has 4,323 acres of land with a 9,065 foot volcanic peak. The ski area also offers 15 Woodward terrain parks, snowshoes, and tubing.

Located two and a half hours north of New York City, Windham Mountain is 732 acres with 54 trails, 11 elevators, and six terrain parks. It also offers sunset skiing on some nights.

This announcement comes two weeks after Ikon said it would increase its renewal discounts for next season after coronavirus shortened the current ski season.

Alterra Mountain Company, which owns the Ikon Pass, and its rival Vail Resorts were hit by a pass holders' class action lawsuit after the two closed the ski areas a month earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak.

