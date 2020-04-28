Ibrahim Ali Khan recreates this epic scene from Hera Pheri

It seems that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is already on his way to becoming a perfect artist, as is his sister, Sara Ali Khan. He has recently started uploading videos on social media and appears to have gathered the following in the short period of time.

Earlier today, Ibrahim shared another video in which the young man recreated a fun scene between Akshay Kumar and Hera Pheri's Paresh Rawal imitating their respective characters Raju and Babu Rao. Watch the video here:

Also, Ibrahim's previous videos with Sara and her mother Amrita Singh went viral on social media where the family is seen playing a fun game. Now we can't blame netizens if they're in a hurry to see Ibrahim make his Bollywood debut soon.