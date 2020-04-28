"I think he did great" – Up News Info

It was during a television interview earlier this month that Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked who he would want to play him on. Saturday night live and jokingly said Brad Pitt. In another television interview on Monday, two days after Pitt portrayed the Infectious Diseases Specialist at NBC SNL He was asked how he thought the Oscar winner did.

"I think he did very well," Fauci said at the end of an interview on the COVID-19 epidemic with A new day on the brother of NBC Telemundo. "I am a big fan of Brad Pitt, and that's why when people ask me who I would like to play, I mention Brad Pitt. He is one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

At the end of the parody, Pitt took off his wig and glasses, breaking his character to thank Fauci, first responders, and medical professionals for their tireless work during the pandemic.

"I think he showed that he really is a class boy when he finally removed his hair and thanked me and all the healthcare workers," Fauci said. "So, not only is he a great actor, but he's actually a classy person."

The sketch was based on the premise that Pitt's Fauci was trying to clarify some of President Donald Trump's comments during the White House coronavirus working group rallies and daily briefings.

SNLFauci was quite direct in his response to some of Trump's controversial statements, prompting him to A new day The reporter should note that Pitt played "a very sincere version of yourself" and ask the real Dr. Fauci, "Did any of the things you said on Saturday come to mind"?

Fauci was as frank as his impersonation. "Everything he said in SNL that's what's going on, "said the White House task force member." He did a pretty good job putting everything together. "

Here's a video, with Fauci dubbed in Spanish. the SNL the portion begins around the 4 & # 39; 20 "mark.