Hundreds of birds seized from an illegal ring of cockfighting operating in Dublin – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (KPIX) – Hundreds of animals were seized from an illegal ring of cockfighting in East Bay. At least 600 birds were found on a rural property in Dublin.

Investigators said it was a large-scale operation.

Some of the participants were summoned and released, but now detectives are looking for the organizers of the cockfighting ring.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department acted on a tip and ended up seizing 600 birds, including 200 hatching eggs. Many of the birds kept in small pens.

In addition to animal cruelty, Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department says there will be other charges.

"We are studying illegal gambling, money laundering and it could go in a wide variety of directions these days," said Sgt. Kelly

More than 50 people gathered inside an annex building on rural property along Dublin Canyon Road. When the officers arrived, dozens ran towards the wooded area.

"We are very upset about that," Kelly said. “We found some deceased birds at the scene and saw birds that had already been involved in some of the fights that had significant injuries. They end up putting these medical blades like claws on the birds' feet and then they go and inject hormones and other drugs, and then they have these fights. "

The birds were caught by the Sheriff's Department. They say they see this type of illegal animal cruelty too often.

Christine Morrissey is with the Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary, and has offered to collect the seized birds.

"So the birds used in cockfighting live in small cages and are isolated from all other birds, specifically the rooster," said Morrissey. "So here in the sanctuary we give them the opposite in terms of quality of life, and we can wander and be part of a flock of chickens, and the most important thing is that they treat it with respect and not use it and mistreat it for the game illegal,quot;. purposes "

Officers detained many people who admitted to coming to the area for cockfighting, but authorities are still looking for the organizers.

"During this pandemic … just seeing this reminds us that we must continue without losing focus on animal cruelty issues," Kelly said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.