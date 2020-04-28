Howard Stern backs Joe Biden: I'm all inside

Radio show host Howard Stern has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, and had some harsh words for President Trump.

"I am totally interested in Joe Biden," Stern announced on his Sirius XM radio show. "You see the wall that is right next to you, I will vote for the wall about a boy who tells me I should pour Clorox in my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep shit. I think we could have been ahead of this curve,quot; .

He said of Trump: "What will it take? I don't understand. I don't think there will be anyone left to vote for him."

Biden will face Trump in the November general election after Senator Bernie Sanders retired. Former POTUS, Barack Obama has backed Biden along with much of the high-ranking Democrats.

Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to come face to face with Biden.