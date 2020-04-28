How much will Texas tenants affected by coronavirus pay in late fees? Depends on owners – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Despite the global pandemic, tenants may still face late fees due to lack of rent.

In fact, Texas state law states that there is no upper limit on how much homeowners can charge as surcharges.

Friday May 1 is just around the corner, but many tenants are still behind on April rent.

So when it comes to surcharges, how much is too much?

"Some people don't even have the money to rent, much less late fees," said Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants Union.

Under a new surcharge law enacted last September, homeowners can collect up to 10% of the monthly rent on properties with more than five units.

For properties with fewer than five units, such as single-family rental homes, that surcharge can reach 12% of the monthly rent.

"We were disappointed to see that the legislature left with 10 and 12%," Rollins said.

The fee notice must be included in the tenant's lease.

Legislation provides that the tenant may request a written statement of whether or not he owes a late fee to the landlord and, if so, the amount.

Earlier this month, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins requested a $ 15 cap on late fees for rental properties in response to the coronavirus.

But generally, discretion generally rests with the owners.

In fact, operators can charge late fees beyond 10% or 12% of the monthly rent.

To be considered "reasonable,quot; under the law, the landlord must charge a late fee that is less than the damages you would incur as a result of receiving a late payment.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

But some homeowners lean toward indulgence.

"It is certainly our recommendation that homeowners be as flexible as possible," said Ian Mattingly, former vice president of the Texas Apartment Association. "Many of our older members have the financial means to be able to give up those late fees entirely."

Mattingly is also President of LumaCorp, a Dallas property management company.

The new law applies to leases signed as of September 1, 2019.

If you were charged an excessive late fee, inform your landlord of the new state law in writing.

You can also click here to contact the Texas Tenants Union.

If a landlord violates the law, they may be charged three times more than what the tenant paid in surcharges, a $ 100 fine, and the tenant's attorney fees.

But a landlord cannot be punished for charging the surcharges. Only charging the "excessive,quot; surcharge can result in a violation.

In response to questions about the new surcharge law, the Texas Apartment Association released guidance on the matter.

Click here to read it.

As part of the order approved by the City of Dallas last week, tenants must give tenants 21 days to respond to an eviction notice. After that, tenants have 60 days before they need to vacate the premises.

The order also states that home operators cannot collect late fees on unpaid balances during that 60-day period.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources