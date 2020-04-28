How Kate Bosworth almost lost her role in Blue Crush

The role he played Kate Bosworth a shooting star was one that almost failed.
Of all the movies you could associate the life-long actress with, it's likely Blue crush, the 2002 surf movie that finally became a box office hit and officially put Bosworth on the Hollywood map. However, as she recently revealed in Sophia Bushthe podcast Work in progressIt was a role that almost passed to someone else.
"Six months of living in Los Angeles, this script called Blue crush He came to me and I had never touched a surfboard in my life, but I knew that girl from start to finish, "Bosworth recalled." I knew what it was to love something so deeply and want so much and to have the kind of determination and determination that this girl had and the vulnerability and the fear and the doubt and the doubt: all the things she was experiencing at that moment were intersecting with this character. "At the time, she was a young aspiring actress auditioning daily with only a handful of acting credits to her name.
"Every cell in my body says you are this person, you are going to get this role," he said.
Bosworth ended up auditioning and making two callbacks, but after the third time, she received a devastating blow: she wasn't going to be chosen because she didn't know how to surf and that was a prerequisite for the role.
"I just thought, 'No, I'm not going to accept that,'" Bosworth reminded Bush. So when the film crew spent three weeks auditioning surfers, Bosworth called a surf instructor and spent all that time learning how to do it in Malibu. In the end, she called the director and the producer and asked if they could come see her surf.
However, it did not turn out exactly as she expected. "I ate it so badly over and over again for hours, just horrible, insurmountable, horrible disaster I was," Bosworth described.
Fortunately, his determination did not go unnoticed. After she left, Bosworth said one of the producers asked her surf instructor if they believed she could do it.
"The surf instructor looked at him and said: 'I can guarantee you one thing: you will not meet someone more determined'," he recalled. "And that's how I literally got that role."
