How Kate Bosworth almost lost her role in Blue Crush

The role he played Kate Bosworth a shooting star was one that almost failed.

Of all the movies you could associate the life-long actress with, it's likely Blue crush, the 2002 surf movie that finally became a box office hit and officially put Bosworth on the Hollywood map. However, as she recently revealed in Sophia Bushthe podcast Work in progressIt was a role that almost passed to someone else.

"Six months of living in Los Angeles, this script called Blue crush He came to me and I had never touched a surfboard in my life, but I knew that girl from start to finish, "Bosworth recalled." I knew what it was to love something so deeply and want so much and to have the kind of determination and determination that this girl had and the vulnerability and the fear and the doubt and the doubt: all the things she was experiencing at that moment were intersecting with this character. "At the time, she was a young aspiring actress auditioning daily with only a handful of acting credits to her name.

"Every cell in my body says you are this person, you are going to get this role," he said.