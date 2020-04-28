How Big Tech is dictating the terms of the coronavirus response to national governments

On Monday, the six counties in the Bay Area announced that they would extend orders to stay home until May, citing constant difficulties in preparing for future spikes in new cases. A prominent question when elected officials attempt to govern in the coming months is to what extent they will rely on technological solutions to help them identify potential infections. Over the weekend, we saw a variety of ideas on this topic begin to unfold around the world.

First, Apple and Google announced some changes to their collaboration on a system-level API for public health authorities, which will use people's smartphones to inform them when they have been in the presence of someone who was later diagnosed with COVID- 19. The changes are largely intended to address privacy concerns, but to me they are most notable for a change in terminology. Instead of "contact tracking," companies now refer to their project as an "exposure notification,quot; system. I had previously argued here that Bluetooth-based solutions were unlikely to be effective for tracing real contacts, requiring humans to trace cables. But the "exposure notice,quot; sounds like something these companies are well prepared to do, and I'm glad they're thinking of it in those terms now.

One country that has been persuaded by the companies' focus is Germany, famous for its privacy. The Germans were instrumental in crafting the Proximity Tracking project to preserve pan-European privacy (tongue twister alert), an effort to make exposure notifications in a way that protected citizens from their governments. But the project would have required OS-level changes to Apple's iOS by making Bluetooth available to public health applications seeking to process exposure notifications on a central government-controlled server.

For privacy reasons, Apple said no, and now Germany has signed into Apple's system. Here are Douglas Busvine and Andreas Rinke on Reuters:

Germany changed course on Sunday on what type of smartphone technology it wanted to use to track coronavirus infections, backing an approach backed by Apple and Google along with a growing number of other European countries. (…) Germany as recently as Friday endorsed a centralized standard called the Pan-European Privacy-Preserve Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT), which would have required Apple in particular to change the settings of its iPhones. When Apple refused to budge, there was no alternative but to change course, a senior government source said.

(As a separate comment, the idea that we live in an age where Apple it's revealing Europe what forms of exposure notification will be allowed is basically the full thesis behind / tone of the existence of this newsletter. Not because you think Apple abused its power, but because the world is still catching up on the idea that Apple and a few other tech giants to have This power)

England, on the other hand, has said hell with it. The country's National Health Service is developing its own contact tracking app that it says will work even in the background and with the screen off, a limitation that has hampered other similar apps. The reason it is developing its own app is so that it can process exposure notifications on its own server, which Apple refused to implement for Germany at the operating system level. Here's Leo Kellion reporting to the BBC:

"Engineers have faced several core challenges for the app to meet public health needs and support detection of contact events well enough, even when the app is in the background, without unduly affecting battery life," he said. a spokeswoman for NHSX, the digital health service. Innovation unit. (…) You have opted for a "centralized model,quot; to accomplish this, which means that the matching process, which determines which phones to send alerts to, occurs on a computer server. This contrasts with the "decentralized,quot; approach of Apple and Google, where the matches take place on users' phones.

The NHS says it will be easier to notify people believed to be infected using a centralized approach. We'll see! Meanwhile, Australia says 1 million people have downloaded their own contact tracking app, COVIDSafe, which also uses a centralized approach. The app is based on Singapore's open source TraceTogether app, whose effectiveness in exposure notification is in dispute. (Not least because only a small minority of the population is using it).

Western approaches to exposure reporting remain rooted in privacy fears, but that is not the case everywhere. Last month, Israel's internal service, the Shin Bet, received emergency powers to track confirmed cases of COVID-19 and analyze patient movements to help trace contacts. According to reports, it marked the first time that Israel used anti-terrorist-built technology for civilian uses.

But Israelis also have their sensitivity to privacy. On Sunday, Israel's highest court ruled that if the Shin Bet wants to continue the practice, it must be explicitly allowed in the legislation.

It was an oddly rare reminder that while much of the pandemic response has focused on technology, testing, and tracking, lawmakers also have a role to play.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️ Trends: WhatsApp It has dramatically reduced the amount of viral forwarded messages on the platform. Earlier this month, the company limited the number of people to whom a viral message could be sent to just one, and now says that viral shipments have decreased by 70 percent. (Neha Alawadhi / Business Standard)

Pandemic

⭐ Amazon asks warehouse employees who have walked away from work during the pandemic to return for shifts scheduled for May 1 or to request a leave of absence. The company offered unpaid, unpaid time off for workers who are uncomfortable entering, but only runs through April. Here's Matt Day at Bloomberg:

The largest online retailer has been struggling to deal with a surge in orders that came just as the COVID-19 outbreaks began to reach their own ranks. Some workers have said Amazon was not doing enough to keep them safe, screams that sparked strikes and protests rarely seen in Amazon's workforce. Amazon stepped up the cleanup of its facilities and forced workers to keep their distance. But many warehouse employees across the United States stayed at home, either for fear of contracting or spreading the disease, or to care for children who cannot attend school. Some hoped to stay away until the pandemic recedes and business reopens.

Amazon She reportedly reinstated a warehouse worker who says she was fired after staying home to protect her children from COVID-19. The company relented after approximately 50 employees went on strike. Amazon suggested that the report contained erroneous information without giving further details. (Lauren Kaori Gurley / Vice)

Amazon It is testing the use of video conferencing calls to verify the identity of new merchants who want to sell products on the platform. It is part of the company's plan to fight fraud without face-to-face meetings in the pandemic. (Reuters)

Amazon It is strengthening its position in the retail market so that it could survive the pandemic and raise antitrust concerns. Increasingly, manufacturers of on-demand products are serving Amazon, while competing retailers take away leftovers. (Renee Dudley / ProPublica)

Two US lawmakers head antitrust investigation into Amazon They are investigating whether the company lied to Congress about using data on independent vendors to create its own products. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

A French court rejected Amazon & # 39; s appeal against a ruling that restricts what you can deliver during the coronavirus crisis. The news marks a victory for unions that criticized the company's security measures. (Mathieu Rosemain and Sarah White / Reuters)

Last week, the federal government was quick to avoid a possible wave of public health emergencies caused by President Trump Dangerous suggestion that injecting bleach could cure people with COVID-19. (Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lena H. Sun / The Washington Post)

European Union officials softened their criticism of China in a report documenting how governments drive disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Officials bowed to strong pressure from Beijing. (Matt Apuzzo / The New York Times)

Bill gates I saw the coronavirus coming. Here is your plan to beat him. (Ezra Klein / Vox)

A US Army reservist. USA And a mother of two, she has become the target of a conspiracy theory that claims she brought COVID-19 to China, despite never testing positive for the virus. He has turned his life upside down. (Donie O’Sullivan / CNN)

Instacart It has become profitable for the first time, thanks to skyrocketing sales. Demand for grocery deliveries is skyrocketing during the coronavirus pandemic. (Amir Efrati / Information)

Instacart plans to add 250,000 new workers. It is also extending the sick pay period for buyers with COVID-19 and introducing new safety measures for workers, including a wellness checkup on the app. (Kim Lyons / The edge)

Trolls and bots are flooding social media with disinformation that encourages states to end the quarantine. The bots have helped fuel the protests by asking government officials to allow people to return to work, despite the health risks. (Thor Benson / Business Insider)

Images of child abuse and online exploitation are increasing Youtube, Facebook, Twitterand Instagram As moderation efforts by technology companies continue to be limited during the coronavirus pandemic. (Olivia Solon / NBC)

While most people in the US USA They hope that the antibody tests will be available, some wealthy and well-connected people are already gaining access to them. The vast majority of these tests have been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and are not guaranteed to be accurate. (Emily Mullin / OneZero)

Doctors are becoming influential people on social media as people struggle to find accurate information about the pandemic. But online fame carries risks that are only increased by the importance of your work. (Abby Ohlheiser / MIT Technology Review)

Influencers are offering free money to followers as the pandemic continues to affect people's livelihoods. While influencers often frame the movement as a charity, it is also a smart growth strategy. (Taylor Lorenz / The New York Times)

Robot food delivery is increasing during the pandemic. It could accelerate the removal of human distribution workers. (Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica)

The closure measures have prevented many protesters from leaving. So they are getting creative online. (Christopher Miller / Buzzfeed)

DJs are live streaming sets for large online audiences, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people trapped inside. But few artists are really paid. (Shawn Reynaldo / Gallow)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: At least 977,256

Total deaths in the US USA: More than 50,000

Cases reported in California: 43,787

Total test results (positive and negative) in California: 553,409

Cases reported in New York: 292,027

Total test results (positive and negative) in New York: 826,095

Cases reported in New Jersey: 111,188

Total test results (positive and negative) in New Jersey: 227,775

Cases reported in Massachusetts: 54,938

Total test results (positive and negative) in Massachusetts: 244,887

All cumulative total. Data from the case of The New York Times. Test data from the COVID monitoring project.

Ruler

⭐ Almost two years since the General Data Protection Regulation was approved in Europe, it is still struggling to deliver on its promise. The privacy law was heralded as a model for cracking down on Big Tech's data-hungry and invasive practices. Adam Satariano at The New York Times has the story:

But since the law was enacted in May 2018, Google has been the only giant tech company to be penalized: a € 50 million fine, worth about $ 54 million today, or about a tenth of what that Google generates in sales every day. No significant fines or penalties have been announced against Facebook, Amazon or Twitter. Inaction is creating tension within European governments, as some leaders call for faster implementation and broader changes. Privacy groups and smaller tech companies complain that companies like Facebook and Google are avoiding difficult oversight. At the same time, the public's experience with the G.D.P.R. There have been a frustrating number of consent pop-ups to click when visiting a website.

President Trump Retweeted a gif from Joe Biden with the tongue out On Twitter, people tried to claim that it was a "deep forgery,quot;. It is not, and distinction matters. (Samantha Cole / Vice)

A young mechanic in a Sling an Indiana dealer was fired from his job after management found out he was doing amateur porn in OnlyFans out of work. Your boss said the account "could encourage (your co-workers) to approach you with unwanted sexual behavior or comments." (Otillia Steadman / Buzzfeed)

Chinese regulators ordered ByteDance suspend downloads from your nascent Looseoffice style application after discovering content from banned sites like Facebook and Twitter. The move was a blow to the startup's broader internet ambitions. (Zheping Huang / Bloomberg)

Industry

Twitter it shut down its original SMS service in most countries. The change marks the end of an era for Twitter: When the service launched, it was built around SMS. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The edge)

Inside Magic jump bait and switch. The VR company raised $ 2.6 billion, then laid off half of its employees, while barely releasing anything in seven years. (Jon Evans / TechCrunch)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Find a COVID-19 trial year for you. AllClear is a new open source project that claims to have the most comprehensive list of test sites in the United States, over 9,000 so far.

Remix these public domain audio clips. The Library of Congress begs you!

Watch Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald perform "Ladies Who Lunch,quot; at Zoom in honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. They are all great, but McDonald becomes truly HAM and it is wonderful to see and hear.

And finally…

Commissioner resigns after he tossed a cat during Zoom meeting

Christopher Mele has a story of what not to do at work during quarantine:

The cat meowed loudly again. "Okay, first, I'd like to introduce my cat," Platzer said, pulling him closer to the camera and then, with both hands, tossing him off the screen. The cat screeched as it was thrown and there was a thud.

Don't throw your cats off the screen when you're in Zoom! Honestly, it was the only part of his Zoom appearance that any of us expected.

