"Honestly, it's not established yet." – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys makes sure he doesn't forget where he comes from.

And the Cowboys have made things easier for him.

This is because fourth round cornerback Reggie Robinson is from Cleburne, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

"I also come from Cleburne." Robinson told a group of current Cleburne High School soccer players at a Zoom meeting. "Nothing is impossible. All you have to do is keep working, and that opportunity you have, use it to the best of your ability."

Robinson practices what he preaches.

Since leaving Cleburne, Robinson has worked hard during his time on Tulsa University soccer teams.

That hard work paid off when the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the 123rd pick in the 2020 draft.

"Honestly, it hasn't been installed yet. It won't set up until I'm in the field, wearing my first jersey, helmet and all that." Right now, I'm still taking it in. "

Before being drafted by the Cowboys, and prior to his time in Tulsa, Robinson made his mark at Cleburne's Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Robinson says that the support of his family, friends and coaches in his hometown is the main reason why he has the opportunity to play in the NFL.

"It is just a dream come true." Robinson told Up News Info 11 Sports after a morning workout at his old high school stadium.

"We were all excited and happy for him." This is how Reggie's father Reginald explains it. “I know all the hard work he's done since he peed (soccer). It got to the point where a dream came true. "

Now Robinson and his family are looking forward to the dream job to become their career in real life.

And, Reggie can do it in the shadow of where he grew up.

"Since I put the helmet on, I knew it was something for me."