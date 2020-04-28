Holly Marie combs the blames of "Misfortune to the human race,quot; Donald Trump for the death of his grandfather's COVID-19 – "He believed in your lies!"

The charming actress Holly Marie Combs has sadly lost her grandfather to COVID-19 and is now blaming Donald Trump for it. The star held back nothing when she called him out for all her "lies,quot; about the outbreak her late grandfather unfortunately believed!

The combs came to call the current president a & # 39; misfortune for the human race & # 39; and more!

Apparently, the actress's grandfather lost his life to the coronavirus yesterday, April 27, and is very sad but also angry at the current situation in the country for which he blames Trump.

The star first retweeted a tweet from him calling the pandemic a "hoax."

Democrats Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. This is his new deception, "he said in late February, when things were starting to get worse.

In response, Holly wrote: ‘My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said that this virus was not worse than the flu. I believed every lie you mumbled and babbled. He died of Covid-19 today one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You are a disgrace to the human race. "

Trump has denied claiming that the virus was a hoax despite the fact that there is a video of him at a rally, he clearly says so!

‘I never said the pandemic was a hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said the Democrats at Do Nothing, along with their Mainstream Media partners, are deception. They have been called and embarrassed by this, even admitting that they were wrong, but they continue to spread the lie! "He tweeted.

As for the actress Charmed, some of Trump's supporters criticized her for blaming him for what happened to her grandfather, calling her behavior "contemptible behavior."

Some also emphasized that if she wants to blame someone, "China,quot; should be blamed! Oh!

However, Holly was quick to take them all down and wrote: tolerance Zero Tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else's timeline. Not today, Satan. "



