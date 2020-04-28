‘Hobbs & Shaw’ team David Leitch and Kelly McCormick settled uelto fast and loose ’on STX – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that STX is developing Fast and loose with 87North, the production label of Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch and EP Kelly McCormick.

The project, written by Jon and Erich Hoeber (Meg, red, red 2), follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left dead with absolutely no memories. As he follows a series of clues to discover his identity, he discovers that he has been living two different lives: one, as a super successful Crime Kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys and a luxurious lifestyle, and the other as a secret Agent. from the CIA, but with a negligible salary, no family or home life, and no success traps. The problem is, you can't remember which of these two people is your true identity.

Annie MarterTranscendence) from 87North will be executive producer. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown are overseeing the development of STX. No director is attached as of yet.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In addition to Hobbs and Shaw, who racked up $ 759 million at the global box office, Leitch also led the global hit of $ 785.8 million Deadpool 2, raising $ 100M Atomic Blonde and co-directed and produced John Wick. McCormick produced Atomic blonde and it was the EP in Deadpool 2 and Hobbs and Shaw. Leitch and McCormick are represented by WME and Tara Kole from Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. David and Erich Hoeber are represented by Verve Talent. Elizabeth Stephens oversaw the deal for STX.

The Up News Info exclusively recently reported that Reed Morano was taking the reigns of Jennifer Lopez's drug dealer photo Godmother at STX with Oscar winner William Monahan writing.

STXfilms recently announced its merger with Eros International and will be known in the future as Eros STX Global Corp