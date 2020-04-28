HK Researchers Develop Antiviral Aerosol Coating Aimed at Protecting COVID-19 Surfaces for Up to 90 Days – Up News Info San Francisco

HONG KONG (Up News Info SF) – Researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) say they have developed an antiviral coating that could protect surfaces from viruses like the one that causes COVID-19 for up to 3 months.

The coating is called MAP-1. The researchers say it is "non-toxic and safe for the skin and the environment,quot; and can be sprayed on surfaces in public places.

After clinical trials and home testing for seniors, a local charity paid to spray the homes of low-income families in Hong Kong.

According to Reuters, the MAP-1 spray was approved for mass consumer use in February and will be sold in Hong Kong in May.

Germagic Germicidal Tech, based in Hong Kong, markets the spray. Their website features MAP-1 is effective against dozens of bacteria and viruses on glass, metals, plastic, leather, and fabrics. The cost of 50 to 200 ml. the size of the spray was estimated at HK $ 70-250, or around $ 10-35.