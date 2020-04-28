Hillary Clinton to Endorse Joe Biden at Virtual City Hall Event – Up News Info

Hillary Clinton will appear at a virtual town hall on Tuesday, when she allegedly plans to endorse Joe Biden.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic candidate, was added to the campaign's virtual town hall event, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET, which will focus on the impact of the coronavirus on women.

She also teased her appearance in a tweet with a photo of her, Biden, and President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

Clinton has been outspoken about Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis. Last week, after suggesting that a possible way to treat the virus would be to ingest disinfectants, he tweeted: "Don't get poisoned because Donald Trump thinks it might be a good idea."

He has also criticized the White House for the lack of available evidence.

She wrote: “All experts say that we need to greatly expand COVID-19's testing capabilities to reopen America safely. The White House promised 27 million tests by the end of March. As of last week, only 4 million had been made. Where's the evidence?

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Clinton was the first woman nominated for the presidency on a major party ticket. Biden had considered running in 2016, a move that would have pitted her against it in elementary school, but ultimately decided not to.