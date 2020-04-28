Hillary Clinton becomes the last Democrat to endorse Biden

Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become the presidential candidate of a major party, endorsed Joe Biden's candidacy for the White House on Tuesday, continuing efforts by Democrats to join the former vice president as he faces President Donald Trump.

Clinton made her announcement during a campaign by the Biden city council to discuss the coronavirus and its effect on women. Not to mention Trump by name, Clinton attacked the Republican President and praised Biden's experience and temperament in comparison.

"Just think about the difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to science … but joined us," said Clinton, who lost the 2016 election despite leading Trump in the national popular vote. . "Think about what it would mean if we had a real president," Clinton continued, rather than a man who "plays one on television."

Biden, as a former vice president and six-term senator, "has been preparing for this moment his entire life," said Clinton, the former secretary of state. "This is a time when we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden."

With her historic candidacy, Clinton remains a powerful and complex figure in American life. His 2016 campaign inspired many women, and his loss to Trump resonates to this day. Candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries often faced skepticism that a woman could win the White House.

Biden has promised to select a woman as his vice president.

Given her 2016 experience, Clinton could offer Biden a unique insight as she prepares for the November general election. His endorsement is the latest example of leaders from across the Democratic spectrum coming together behind Biden.

In recent weeks, Biden has received the support of former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and progressive leaders such as Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Hillary Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden and kept a lower profile during the Trump era.

The rapid unification around Biden contrasts sharply with that of four years ago, when Hillary Clinton failed to win over a significant portion of the electorate's left flank. Sanders battled it until the end of the primary calendar and fought a bitter fight across the party platform before backing it up and campaigning for it in the fall. Hillary and Bill Clinton have argued that Sanders' momentum deeply wounded their campaign against Trump.

The Trump campaign sought to foment the same tension on Tuesday, arguing that the Democratic establishment is reaffirming itself again.

"There is no greater concentration of Democratic establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton combined," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement. "They both carry decades of luggage in the Washington swamp and they both planned to keep Bernie Sanders' Democratic nomination."

During a far-reaching conversation, Biden and Clinton stopped talking about campaign strategies and tactics, rather than sticking primarily to Trump's political and critical proposals, from the president's penchant for conflict to recent reports that he ignored the Repeated warnings about the coronavirus threat, including in his daily intelligence reports throughout January.

They launched as friends, recounted their time together in the Senate, and remembered their breakfast meetings at the vice presidential residence when they served in the Obama administration. Still, the Clintons and Biden have never been especially close allies. Biden's closest alignment with Hillary Clinton occurred during Obama's first term, when Biden was vice president and Clinton was secretary of state. Both sought the Democratic nomination in 2008, and both were pursued for their 2002 votes as senators in favor of the resolution of the war powers that President George W. Bush used to invade Iraq in 2003.

Biden suggested in his 2017 book, "Promise Me, Dad," that Obama favored Clinton's 2016 presidential bid over the possibility of Biden running. With Obama by his side, Biden announced from the White House rose garden in 2015 that he would not seek the presidency the following year.

As first lady and secretary of state, Clinton was a leading voice in discussions of women's rights around the world. She made the headlines during her husband's first term with a strong defense of women during a United Nations conference in Beijing, where the Chinese government was criticized for human rights abuses.

"It is time for us to say here in Beijing, and for the world to listen, that it is no longer acceptable to discuss women's rights as something separate from human rights," Clinton said.

She punctuated her argument with a line that has been repeated countless times since then: "Human rights are women's rights and women's rights are human rights."

However, Clinton's defense for Biden presents complications. After decades in the limelight, she is a polarizing figure criticized for everything from her push for a health care overhaul in the 1990s to her decision to stay in her marriage after her husband's romance with an inmate of the White House.

Her presidential endorsement comes when a former Senate staff member recently accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, when he was a Senator from Delaware. Trump made Bill Clinton's affairs a problem during the 2016 campaign despite his own indiscretions and sexual assault allegations.

Biden campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the fall of 2016, and during the 2020 campaign she often said that she "would have been a great president."

However, he has implicitly criticized his campaign, saying that Democrats did a bad job of reaching out to white working-class voters who defected to Republicans in 2016. Recently, as a fundraiser on April 15, Biden touted the ability of win "the kind of people I grew up with," the "high school-educated,quot; population who believe the Democrats have abandoned them, and sometimes brags that it can transport Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, the three states where Clinton's narrow losses gave Trump the majority of the Electoral College.

Biden studiously avoided that conversation with Clinton at his side on Tuesday. "I have to tell you something in all honesty," he said near the end of their conversation. "I wish this was us doing this and I supporting his reelection for President of the United States."

