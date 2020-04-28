hide folders on Android: How to hide files and folders on Android devices without installing any third party application

There are times when we give our smartphone to our friends or family and there are some things like photos, videos, and other files on our phone that we want to keep out of your sight. Since the Android operating system is based on Linux, it has some features taken directly from the "mothership,quot;, such as the ability to create hidden folders so that only certain files and folders can be accessed using the file management application. That said, users no longer have to download any random third-party apps from the Google Play Store. In case you are expecting this, here is our ready-to-use guide.

Method 1: create a dedicated hidden folder



The first method is to create a new folder that is automatically hidden for applications such as Gallery, WhatsApp, media players, email clients, office editors, etc.





To create a hidden folder, follow the steps:

one) Open the File Manager app on your smartphone



2) Look for the option to create a new folder



3) Enter the desired name for the folder



4) Add a period (.) Before the folder name to make it a hidden folder.



5) Now, transfer all the data to this folder that you want to hide



Method 2: Hide an existing folder



The second method allows users to hide an existing folder, just as you want to hide your WhatsApp media folder so that it doesn't show up in the gallery or in any other folder you want to protect from other applications and services.



Also, to do this, you may need a file manager application that allows you to create a new file without any extensions, such as ES File Explorer etc.

To hide an existing folder, follow the steps.



one) Open the file manager app on your smartphone



2) Navigate to the folder you want to hide



3) Open the folder and the tab in the option & # 39; Create new file & # 39;



4) Now, write & # 39;. Media & # 39; as file name



5) Once this is done, exit the file manager and restart your phone

6) Your folder will be hidden now



Another essential part of this journey is how to access the hidden file or folder.



– Go to the file manager application and activate the option & # 39; Show hidden files & # 39; from & # 39; Settings & # 39;



– Browse to the folder location to view them



– For method 2, you will need to delete the & # 39; .nomedia & # 39; from the folder.