hide folders on Android: How to hide files and folders on Android devices without installing any third party application

Method 1: create a dedicated hidden folder
The first method is to create a new folder that is automatically hidden for applications such as Gallery, WhatsApp, media players, email clients, office editors, etc.
To create a hidden folder, follow the steps:
Open the File Manager app on your smartphone
Look for the option to create a new folder
Enter the desired name for the folder
Add a period (.) Before the folder name to make it a hidden folder.
Now, transfer all the data to this folder that you want to hide
Method 2: Hide an existing folder
The second method allows users to hide an existing folder, just as you want to hide your WhatsApp media folder so that it doesn't show up in the gallery or in any other folder you want to protect from other applications and services.
Also, to do this, you may need a file manager application that allows you to create a new file without any extensions, such as ES File Explorer etc.
To hide an existing folder, follow the steps.
Open the file manager app on your smartphone
Navigate to the folder you want to hide
Open the folder and the tab in the option & # 39; Create new file & # 39;
Now, write & # 39;. Media & # 39; as file name
Once this is done, exit the file manager and restart your phone
Your folder will be hidden now
Another essential part of this journey is how to access the hidden file or folder.
– Go to the file manager application and activate the option & # 39; Show hidden files & # 39; from & # 39; Settings & # 39;
– Browse to the folder location to view them
– For method 2, you will need to delete the & # 39; .nomedia & # 39; from the folder.
