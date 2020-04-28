Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 39,262 and 3,567 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 4/28/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4
Allegan 84 one
Alpena 67 4 4
Antrim 9 9
Arenac 18 years one
Barry 31 one
Bay 135 4 4
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 232 fifteen
Branch 53 2
Calhoun 210 eleven
Cass 27 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 17 one
Chippewa 2
clear eleven one
Clinton 114 9 9
Crawford 51 4 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit city 8811 988
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 119 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1533 174
Gladwin 12 one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour 19 5 5
Gratiot 10 one
Hillsdale 118 sixteen
Houghton 2
Ferret 13
Ingham 426 10
Ionia 53 2
Iosco 48 4 4
Isabella 59 7 7
Jackson 342 18 years
Kalamazoo 327 12
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1305 33
lake 2
Lapeer 166 24
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 88 one
Livingston 326 18 years
Luce one
Mackinac 5 5
Macomb 5339 572
Manistee eleven
Marquette 43 8
Mason 7 7
Mecosta fifteen one
Menominee 5 5
Inland 56 4 4
Missaukee fifteen one
Monroe 277 12
Montcalm 37 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 242 fifteen
Newaygo sixteen
Oakland 7012 654
Oceana 8 one
Ogemaw eleven
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4 4
Otsego 88 8
Ottawa 210 9 9
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon 14
Saginaw 609 52
Sanilac 3. 4 4 4
school 3
Shiawassee 173 8
St Clair 309 twenty-one
Saint Joseph 30 one
Tuscola 94 13
Van buren 43 2
Washtenaw 1033 56
Wayne 7362 694
Wexford 9 9 2
MDOC * 1074 38
FCI ** 82 one
Unknown eleven 2
Out of state 28 one
Totals 39262 3567

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

