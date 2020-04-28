Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 39,262 and 3,567 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 4/28/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 Allegan 84 one Alpena 67 4 4 Antrim 9 9 Arenac 18 years one Barry 31 one Bay 135 4 4 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 232 fifteen Branch 53 2 Calhoun 210 eleven Cass 27 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 17 one Chippewa 2 clear eleven one Clinton 114 9 9 Crawford 51 4 4 Delta 13 2 Detroit city 8811 988 Dickinson 3 2 Eaton 119 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1533 174 Gladwin 12 one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour 19 5 5 Gratiot 10 one Hillsdale 118 sixteen Houghton 2 Ferret 13 Ingham 426 10 Ionia 53 2 Iosco 48 4 4 Isabella 59 7 7 Jackson 342 18 years Kalamazoo 327 12 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 1305 33 lake 2 Lapeer 166 24 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 88 one Livingston 326 18 years Luce one Mackinac 5 5 Macomb 5339 572 Manistee eleven Marquette 43 8 Mason 7 7 Mecosta fifteen one Menominee 5 5 Inland 56 4 4 Missaukee fifteen one Monroe 277 12 Montcalm 37 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 242 fifteen Newaygo sixteen Oakland 7012 654 Oceana 8 one Ogemaw eleven Osceola 8 Oscoda 4 4 Otsego 88 8 Ottawa 210 9 9 Presque Island eleven Roscommon 14 Saginaw 609 52 Sanilac 3. 4 4 4 school 3 Shiawassee 173 8 St Clair 309 twenty-one Saint Joseph 30 one Tuscola 94 13 Van buren 43 2 Washtenaw 1033 56 Wayne 7362 694 Wexford 9 9 2 MDOC * 1074 38 FCI ** 82 one Unknown eleven 2 Out of state 28 one Totals 39262 3567

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

